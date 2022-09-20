Muscatine police investigate child death at park

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine police and fire departments responded around 6 p.m. Friday to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a 2-year-old child who was unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a media release.

According to police, CPR was in progress as paramedics arrived and the child was quickly transported to an area hospital, where efforts to revive him continued. The child was later pronounced dead.

Police said the child had stopped breathing because a foreign object was obstructing their airway.

The Muscatine police and fire departments said they express their deepest sympathy to the family.

