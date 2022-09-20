Near record highs today

Fall like air arrives in time for the new season this week
We'll go from sunshine, heat and humidity Tuesday, to cool fall temperatures by Thursday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Summer is going out with one last hot day as all areas will be near record highs in the low 90s this afternoon.  This also means some areas will feel close to 100º for the last time this summer.  Wednesday a strong front will arrive bringing showers to the area in the afternoon.  This means most areas will hit highs in the 70s in the morning and cool to the 60s through the day.  Fall officially starts on Thursday evening and it will feel like it with highs in the 60s and sunny skies.  Friday will be the coldest day of the week with lows in the 40s cloudy skies during the day leading to highs in the 50s and 60s.  A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday evening.  The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and hot.  High: 93º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 69º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and tumbling temps. High: 78º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
School bus and police lights graphic.
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar
Terry Markey Miller, 19, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Heat & Humidity Tuesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More Heat & Humidity Tuesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine Monday ahead of hot temperatures Tuesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clearing skies overnight Sunday