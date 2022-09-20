Near record highs today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Summer is going out with one last hot day as all areas will be near record highs in the low 90s this afternoon. This also means some areas will feel close to 100º for the last time this summer. Wednesday a strong front will arrive bringing showers to the area in the afternoon. This means most areas will hit highs in the 70s in the morning and cool to the 60s through the day. Fall officially starts on Thursday evening and it will feel like it with highs in the 60s and sunny skies. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with lows in the 40s cloudy skies during the day leading to highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday evening. The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and hot. High: 93º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and tumbling temps. High: 78º

