Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone.

Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.

The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 7 p.m. Monday to 10th Street and 11th Avenue to a report of a person being assaulted and their phone was taken, according to a media release.

Police said they talked to the person who called the police and learned a second person had also been a part of the incident.

According to police, one of the people was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, police said Wilson and three teens were arrested.

Wilson was taken to the Whiteside County Jail to await a bond hearing, police said.

The 17- and 16-year-old, were transported to the Mary Davis detention center in Galesburg, according to police. The 13-year-old boy was released to his parents.

