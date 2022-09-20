Real Estate Update on QCT at 11 9/20
Sep. 20, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mortgage rates have reached their highest level since 2008.
Last Thursday, Freddie Mac reported the 30-year fixed rate mortgage now averages around 6.02%. That’s up from 5.89% the week before. It’s also more than twice the rate from a year ago when it was 2.86%.
Justin Landwehr, Real Estate Agent and Broker with Navigate Realty, joins Morgan for the monthly Real Estate Update on QCT at 11.
