Rosecrance opens new location in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September is National Recovery Month and a clinic that just opened last week in Moline not only offers mental health services, but also treatment for substance abuse.

Austin Gross, M.A., IADC, Regional Manager for Rosecrance joins Morgan on QCT at 11.

Information:

Location: 4900 38th Ave. in Moline

Phone: 563-355-0055

Website: https://www.rosecrancequadcities.org/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
School bus and police lights graphic.
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar

Latest News

Sen. Grassley of Iowa supports research of biochard
Mortgage rates update
Real Estate Update on QCT at 11 9/20
Bettendorf fire and police departments responded to a car on fire on I-74 in Bettendorf Tuesday.
Crews respond to car fire on I-74 in Bettendorf
Mortgage rates update
Real Estate Update on QCT at 11 9/20