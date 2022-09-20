Scott County Board of Supervisors proclaim Sept. 20 National Voter Registration Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Across the nation Tuesday, Americans were encouraged to get ready for the November general election using National Voter Registration Day.

Tuesday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors made plans to follow the nations lead, by also proclaiming Sept. 20 as Voter Registration Day and dedicating the month of September to get voters registered.

“We’re lucky here in Scott County, actually, we have about 77% of residents in Scott County are already registered to vote. So that’s a pretty good number. So we’re happy with that, but certainly want to see that continuing and continue to work hard to make sure people have access to that information,” said Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor.

Tompkins says registering to vote in Scott County is being made easier with a new QR code for residence to access the online link.

Voters can still register in-person early or the day of, at the Scott County Administration Building Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

The general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

For a look at whose on the ballot in Iowa click here, for a look at Illinois candidates click here.

