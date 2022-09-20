Secretary Pate encourages high schools to register students to vote

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa high schools are encouraged to participate in a statewide effort to register students to vote.

Each school that registers at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote will receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, named after the Iowan who was a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate started the Catt Awards in the 2019-20 school year and 71 trophies have been given to schools that earned the award since. Schools that register at least 50 percent and 70 percent of eligible students will also receive statewide recognition.

“Since launching this program three years ago, we’ve helped thousands of young people register to vote and hopefully inspired a lifetime of civic engagement,” Secretary Pate said. “Last year, 31 schools earned the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. I want to see even greater numbers this school year, and I’m encouraging every school in Iowa to step up.”

State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote in Iowa, and can vote in the primary elections if they will be 18-years-old in time for the general election.

Pate said he is partnering with Inspire2Vote to help schools across Iowa organize and conduct voter registration drives. Inspire2Vote is a program of Project High Hopes, a 501(c)3 operating foundation that engages in innovating programs in the areas of civic responsibility.

Pate said schools interested in being considered for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award and receiving information and resources about how to have a voter registration should visit inspire2vote.org/iasignup.

For more details about the Carrie Chapman Catt Award and to see last year’s winners, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

