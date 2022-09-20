Teen arrested after police say he shot home in Moline

Police lights
Police lights(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday after police say shot a home in Moline.

The Moline Police Department responded around 11:39 p.m. Monday to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to a media release.

Moline police said they found a home in the 900 block of 5th Avenue was hit by a bullet and two shell casings nearby.

According to police, no one was injured. Police believed this to be a targeted incident.

After an investigation police found a 14-year-old boy in the 1900 block of 16th Street with a handgun, police said. The boy was arrested and detained by Rock Island County Juvenile Court Services.

Another 15-year-old female was detained but released, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips smartphone application.

