Teen arrested after police say he shot home in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday after police say shot a home in Moline.
The Moline Police Department responded around 11:39 p.m. Monday to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to a media release.
Moline police said they found a home in the 900 block of 5th Avenue was hit by a bullet and two shell casings nearby.
According to police, no one was injured. Police believed this to be a targeted incident.
After an investigation police found a 14-year-old boy in the 1900 block of 16th Street with a handgun, police said. The boy was arrested and detained by Rock Island County Juvenile Court Services.
Another 15-year-old female was detained but released, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips smartphone application.
