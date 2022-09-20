Warm and Humid This Evening; Cooler by the end of the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We got to experience a bit of summer sizzle in the weather department this afternoon (along with a few record highs), but don’t look for it to last. A front moving through the region tomorrow will not only produce a chance for scattered showers, but also usher in breezy winds and some much cooler air, taking us from above normal highs this afternoon to below normal readings by Thursday. Look for temperatures only reaching the 60′s Thursday (along with rain chances Friday), followed by a sunny and milder weekend with highs in the 70′s. Cooler 60′s return Monday and Tuesday.

Just about every location saw temperatures in the 90's, with the heat index reaching the triple digits! (KWQC)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm with a chance for scattered afternoon showers. A thunderstorm or two will be possible. High: 78°. Wind: Bec. N 5-15+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. High: 66°.

