Whiteside County offers high dose flu vaccine beginning Tuesday

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department announced High Dose Quadrivalent Influenza vaccine, also known as the flu vaccine, will be available for people 65 years old and older starting Tuesday.

According to the health department, anyone 65 and older has an increased risk of developing serious complications from flu when compared with younger, healthy adults. High-dose influenza vaccines are specially designed to help boost immune response and provide additional protection for this age group.

During most flu seasons, this group of people accounts for the majority of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths with approximately 70%-85% of flu-related deaths and 50%-70% of flu-related hospitalizations, the health department said. Partly because the human immune defenses become weaker with increasing age.

People 65 and older interest in receiving a high-dose flu vaccine this season may walk in between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Whiteside County Health Department in Rock Falls, the health department said. Wait times may be slightly longer than in past seasons as many people are also getting updated COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Doses.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters can be administered at the same time, no one has to wait if they have already received one to get the other, the health department said. The sooner you receive a vaccine or booster the sooner a person will be protected.

The health department said anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can schedule an appointment by visiting Vaccines.gov.

The health department said it will provide an update when the flu vaccine is available for anyone younger than 65.

