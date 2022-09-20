Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman on probation for shooting a man in the emergency room of a local hospital is back behind bars after police say she led police on a chase Monday night.

G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on charges of eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon. The charges are all a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

She also was cited for driving while license suspended, striking fixture upon a highway, open container and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

She is expected to appear in court via video arraignment Tuesday.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 11:04 p.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to the 500 block of West 17th Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers located a black 2013 Ford Fusion speeding away at West 17th and North Ripley streets. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle but the vehicle drove away at speeds of over 75 mph.

The vehicle struck a traffic signal pole at the corner of East Locust Street and Grant Avenue and Bogan was seen getting out of the driver’s side of the Ford Fusion.

She was taken into custody following a foot chase. She told officers she did not stop because she did not have a license. A records check found that Bogan has a suspended driver’s license in Iowa.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a firearm on the front passenger side floorboard and an open container of alcohol.

Officers discovered the gun had been stolen in Rock Island County, according to the affidavits.

Bogan was sentenced in July to a suspended five-year prison sentence and probation and placed on three years of probation for shooting a man in the lobby of a hospital emergency room in March.

According to an arrest affidavit in that case, Davenport officers responded on March 9 to Genesis West Hospital for a report of gunfire and a disturbance in the emergency room lobby.

Witnesses saw Bogan and Fahsheed Rush, 20, fighting. At one point, Rush punched Bogan in the face.

Bogan pulled out a gun and fired two shots, one of which struck Rush in the thigh. At the time, there were multiple bystanders in the ER lobby.

Security footage showed Bogan and Rush fighting and that they two fought over control of the gun. Bogan admitted to police that she fired the gun while fighting with Rush, according to the affidavit.

Rush was charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor. The charge was later dismissed, court records show.

Also in July, a judge revoked Bogan’s deferred sentence in an unrelated heroin case and sentenced her to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and placed her on three years of probation. The judge ordered the sentence to run concurrently, or at the same time, to the sentences in the shooting case, court records show.

