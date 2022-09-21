Alleman forfeits upcoming game vs. Moline due to injuries

By Evan Denton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In a statement, Mark VanNatta, Alleman’s athletic director said, “Due to the number of injuries sustained by some of our players this past week, we have decided the best course of action is to forfeit this week’s game against Moline...The safety and well-being of our players is paramount.”

According to a press release, Alleman’s goal is to have its players healthy and ready to play the remainder of the season.

