Bettendorf speech and debate team earn national honors

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf High School’s Speech and Debate Team has earned membership into the National Speech & Debate Association’s 100 Club for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Bettendorf team had to earn 100 or more strength points for the 2021-2022 school year from competition, leadership, and service activities, the school district said.

“The hard work you have invested to achieve this distinction will pay dividends for years to come,” J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the NSDA said. “I encourage you to build upon this momentum to ensure that even more students are empowered to become engaged citizens, skilled professionals, and honorable leaders in our global society.”

Bettendorf High School’s Max Rantilla has also earned the Academic All-American award from the National Speech & Debate Association, according to the district. This honor recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of Superior Distinction, by earning 750 points, completing at least 5 semesters of high school, demonstrating outstanding character and leadership and earning a 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale; or its equivalent.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.