Cooler Temperatures Ahead For The Rest Of The Week

Fall Officially Arrives at 8:04 PM CDT on Thursday
Showers exit, followed by clearing skies and a dramatic temperature drop.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers (mainly south of I-80) will come to an end as that frontal system exits the region. Much cooler air takes over behind that system, pushing lows into the 40′s and 50′s overnight. Look for decreasing cloudiness, followed by some cool sunshine for Thursday. Fall officially arrives at 8:04 PM, but the fall-like temperatures will be felt a lot earlier than that, as highs only reach the 60′s. Our next system will bring rain chances Friday, with highs only reaching the 50′s and 60′s. Temperatures are expected to rebound over the weekend, with readings in the lower to middle 70′s. The warmup will be all too brief, as 60′s return by the start of the work week.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for early evening showers, then gradually decreasing cloudiness. Cooler. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High: 65°. Wind: N 5-15+ mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for afternoon showers. High: 62°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
Naked man enters Davenport woman's home
Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Cortez K Jefferson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony and first-degree...
Man charged with stealing ATM machine in Davenport

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler Temperatures Ahead For The Rest Of The Week
Tumbling temps by this afternoon
Tumbling temps by this afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm and humid Tuesday evening; cooler by the end of the week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hot and humid this afternoon; Cooler by the end of the week