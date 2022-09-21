Cooler Temperatures Ahead For The Rest Of The Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers (mainly south of I-80) will come to an end as that frontal system exits the region. Much cooler air takes over behind that system, pushing lows into the 40′s and 50′s overnight. Look for decreasing cloudiness, followed by some cool sunshine for Thursday. Fall officially arrives at 8:04 PM, but the fall-like temperatures will be felt a lot earlier than that, as highs only reach the 60′s. Our next system will bring rain chances Friday, with highs only reaching the 50′s and 60′s. Temperatures are expected to rebound over the weekend, with readings in the lower to middle 70′s. The warmup will be all too brief, as 60′s return by the start of the work week.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for early evening showers, then gradually decreasing cloudiness. Cooler. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High: 65°. Wind: N 5-15+ mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for afternoon showers. High: 62°.

