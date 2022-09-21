Country singer Luke Bell dies of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally...
Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally overdosing.(Jam in The Van/YouTube via MGN)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say country artist Luke Bell died of an accidental overdose last month.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Bell died on Aug. 29 from fentanyl intoxication, with his death ruled accidental.

KOLD reports Tucson police found Bell’s body in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old singer went missing in Tucson on Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wyoming. He released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say their investigation into Bell’s death remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
Naked man enters Davenport woman's home
Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Cortez K Jefferson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony and first-degree...
Man charged with stealing ATM machine in Davenport

Latest News

This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Progressive and centrist Democrats...
House Dems reach deal on policing bills ahead of midterms
September 25, 1942 Snowfall
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Suspended Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury