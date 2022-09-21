Family meal prep including phenomenal freezer options

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -September is National Family Meals Month and Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian outlines how to have kids join in on food prep---plus utilizing the freezer for easy, cooked-ahead meal options. A featured recipe is Slow Cooker Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches.

In the first segment, talking points about meal prep/planning and involving children (by giving them age-appropriate tasks) include:

Step 1: Take Inventory o Check your refrigerator, freezer and pantry to find out what items you have available. Keep a list of spices and seasonings you have currently at home. ▪ Helps to avoid buying a product you may already have.

Step 2: Create a Meal Plan o Plan your meals for one or more weeks at a time. o Start your menu planning with the main meal. Then decide what to have for lunch and breakfast. o Know your schedule and your family’s schedule if applicable. o Remember the key concepts of a healthy diet when planning. ▪ Utilize the MyPlate resources.

Step 3: Make a Shopping List o Get to know the layout of your grocery store! o Categorize your needed ingredients based on their department or aisle number. o If you have coupons for products you would normally buy, clip them and put them in an envelope to take with you or use the Hy-Vee app to save them to your phone.

Step 4: Shop Strategically o Easy Ways to Eat Healthy on a Budget o Buy produce in season or opt for frozen fruit during the winter months. o Check out the bulk section for nuts, seeds, flours, grains, granola, etc.

In the second segment, Hy-Vee’s Virtual Freezer Meal Prep Workshops are covered. These informative opportunities teach on how to instantly free up time in their week by meal prepping ahead and stocking their freezer with more wholesome meals. Plus, get inspired by this tropical dish that tastes phenomenal and freezes easily: Slow Cooker Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches (recipe link HERE).

Claim your FREE workshop today by applying the following promo code at checkout: FAMILYMEALS2022.

Link for registration for Traditional Menu Virtual Freezer Meal Workshop is here.

Link for registration for the Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Freezer Meal Workshop is here.

5 Reasons to Register for Virtual Freezer Meal Prep Workshops

1- Meal prep made simple and healthier thanks to Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians. General meal prep tips provided by a nutrition expert. Spanish class offered quarterly.

2- Time and cost saving! In 1 hour, prep 5 balanced freezer meals, each serving 4-6.

3- Organized: Registration includes a link to Hy-Vee Aisles Online with all the ingredients grouped together, so you can easily shop for everything you need.

4- Convenient: Miss class or can’t attend live? No problem! Every monthly workshop is recorded and available On Demand for you to watch and participate at a time that works best in your schedule.

5- Food allergy friendly: Choose from our traditional or *new* gluten-free and dairy-free freezer meal workshops that will keep you feeling your best!

What’s included? Everything you need to shop and prep 5 meals in just one hour, plus instructions on how to make the meals. • 5 freezer meal recipes: Prep now, make and enjoy later • Corresponding grocery list by department • General meal prep tips • Access to Hy-Vee registered dietitians for any questions.

