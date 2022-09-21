Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.

Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director.

The building will mainly be used as a regional bakery facility, Buzynski said. The building will not be a retail facility and will not be open to the public.

According to Buzynski, the new building is expected to be operational later this fall.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
Naked man enters Davenport woman's home
Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Cortez K Jefferson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony and first-degree...
Man charged with stealing ATM machine in Davenport

Latest News

Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Gordmans in Davenport
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Gordmans in Davenport
First Alert Forecast Wednesday 9/21/22: Chance of showers and storms, south of the QC
Walk to end Alzheimer's
Quad Cities’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s to step off Oct. 8
African Painted dog is an endangered species that Niabi Zoo wants to bring in to the park and...
Niabi Zoo to host ‘Pints for Preservation’ fundraiser Friday night