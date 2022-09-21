Iowan found safe after having been missing for six days

A man, who was reported missing at Chicago's O'Hare airport after missing his flight to Iowa last week, has been found safe.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hardin County man, who was reported missing at Chicago’s O’Hare airport after missing his flight to Iowa last week, has been found safe.

Matthew Fryslie’s family said someone found him sitting on a bench Wednesday morning, recognized him from missing posters, and took him to a hospital.

He was reported missing last week after missing a connecting flight from Chicago to see family in Hardin County.

Fryslie’s passport was found in a Chicago neighborhood.

Police picked him up over the weekend and took him to a hospital, but he was able to leave before anyone knew it was him.

