Local historian to host Quad Cities’ haunted history event

Uninvited Guests: Haunted Mansions of the QC is set for Oct. 4 in Bettendorf
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Have you wondered if any of the mansions in the Quad Cities are truly haunted?

Local historian and storyteller, John Brassard Jr, (known as The Kitchen Table Historian) is hosting a presentation titled Uninvited Guests: Haunted Mansions of the QC. Stories shared will involve unexpected deaths, ghosts, and the generally “unexplained” regarding local hauntings on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the beautiful (and perhaps haunted) W.P. Bettendorf mansion, now the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, 2500 Grant Street, in Bettendorf.

Questions pursued during the discussion include:

  • Was the former William Bettendorf mansion haunted by Elizabeth Staby Bettendorf, the inventor’s widow?
  • Do the former commandants still walk the halls of Quarters One on Arsenal Island?

The presentation will be followed by guided tours of the mansion. See more at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/902396057397653

