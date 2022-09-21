MasterChef Junior stops in Davenport for a live cooking competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in the Quad Cities, kid chefs from the well known television series MasterChef Junior, will compete live in Davenport Wednesday.

Four chefs from Season 8 will be on stage at the Adler Theater Sep. 21, cooking several dishes like appetizers and deserts.

Organizers say a few lucky audience members will get to come on stage to try some of the food.

Ahead of Wednesday’s show, the youngest Chef A’dan Lisaula caught up with TV6, saying he gets a bit nervous performing live, but the audience helps to calm him down.

“I’m most definitely you can ask anybody backstage they see me freaking out about the live. But I feel like as of as soon as we go on stage, it really just calms my nerves, like seeing all the people cheering for us and stuff. But backstage, everybody knows I’m very nervous,” said Lisaula.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $25-$45. The live show takes place at the Adler Theater at 7 p.m.

