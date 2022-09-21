Moline police 1 of 32 departments receiving Firearm Enforcement Grants from Illinois State Police

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Moline Police Department is one of 32 Illinois law enforcement agencies awarded grants from the Illinois State Police to help keep firearms out of the hand of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

The Illinois State Police is awarding a total of $1 million in grants to law enforcement agencies.

“While the Illinois State Police has had great success in reducing expressway shootings in the Chicago area compared to this time last year, we continue to face a gun violence epidemic in this country and we need every possible resource at our disposal to combat it,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These grants to local law enforcement agencies can help prevent a potential tragedy in our communities and I want to thank agencies across the state who have signed up to help with enforcement efforts.”

Illinois State Police offered grants in July for law enforcement agencies to conduct enforcement operations for anyone that has their Firearm Owner Identification Card revoked or suspended after being prohibited by law. According to state police, this is intended to focus on people who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

“From 2020 through the end of August 2022, ISP stopped more than 97,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through firearm eligibility and compliance checks,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Awarding these firearm enforcement grants to local agencies will allow ISP to have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”

Illinois State Police said during a statewide firearms enforcement blitz from June 16-July 31, state police completed 1,742 compliance checks with 1,027 people then into compliance by surrendering their FOID Cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposition Record.

Grant funding comes from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund made possible by Public Act 102-0237, according to state police. The General Assembly appropriated $2 million for the grants and as money is accrued in the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund, the amount the 32 law enforcement agencies receive could potentially increase. The grants will help pay for officers to conduct enforcement details now through the end of the grant period, June 30, 2023.

The full list of the 32 law enforcement agencies awarded grants:

  • Aurora Police Department
  • Broadview Police Department
  • Champaign Police Department
  • Christian County Sheriff’s Office
  • Cicero Police Department
  • Cook County Sheriff
  • DeKalb police department
  • Glen Ellyn Police Department
  • Harvey Police Department
  • Kane County Sheriff
  • Kankakee Police Department
  • Lincolnwood Police Department
  • Melrose Park Police Department
  • Moline Police Department
  • Montgomery Police Department
  • Morton grove Police Department
  • Naperville Police Department
  • Park Forest Police Department
  • Peru Police Department
  • Rolling Meadows Police Department
  • Posen Police Department
  • Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
  • Rockton Police Department
  • Romeoville Police Department
  • Schaumburg Police Department
  • South Beloit Police Department
  • South Pekin Police Department
  • Spring Valley Police Department
  • St. Charles Police Department
  • West Chicago Police Department
  • Woodridge Police Department
  • Zion Police Department

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
Naked man enters Davenport woman's home
Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Cortez K Jefferson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony and first-degree...
Man charged with stealing ATM machine in Davenport

Latest News

With the new logo comes a new course for the 2022 marathon.
Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday
September 25, 1942 Snowfall
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Gordmans in Davenport
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Gordmans in Davenport