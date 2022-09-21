Moline police 1 of 32 departments receiving Firearm Enforcement Grants from Illinois State Police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Moline Police Department is one of 32 Illinois law enforcement agencies awarded grants from the Illinois State Police to help keep firearms out of the hand of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

The Illinois State Police is awarding a total of $1 million in grants to law enforcement agencies.

“While the Illinois State Police has had great success in reducing expressway shootings in the Chicago area compared to this time last year, we continue to face a gun violence epidemic in this country and we need every possible resource at our disposal to combat it,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These grants to local law enforcement agencies can help prevent a potential tragedy in our communities and I want to thank agencies across the state who have signed up to help with enforcement efforts.”

Illinois State Police offered grants in July for law enforcement agencies to conduct enforcement operations for anyone that has their Firearm Owner Identification Card revoked or suspended after being prohibited by law. According to state police, this is intended to focus on people who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

“From 2020 through the end of August 2022, ISP stopped more than 97,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through firearm eligibility and compliance checks,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Awarding these firearm enforcement grants to local agencies will allow ISP to have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”

Illinois State Police said during a statewide firearms enforcement blitz from June 16-July 31, state police completed 1,742 compliance checks with 1,027 people then into compliance by surrendering their FOID Cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposition Record.

Grant funding comes from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund made possible by Public Act 102-0237, according to state police. The General Assembly appropriated $2 million for the grants and as money is accrued in the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund, the amount the 32 law enforcement agencies receive could potentially increase. The grants will help pay for officers to conduct enforcement details now through the end of the grant period, June 30, 2023.

The full list of the 32 law enforcement agencies awarded grants:

Aurora Police Department

Broadview Police Department

Champaign Police Department

Christian County Sheriff’s Office

Cicero Police Department

Cook County Sheriff

DeKalb police department

Glen Ellyn Police Department

Harvey Police Department

Kane County Sheriff

Kankakee Police Department

Lincolnwood Police Department

Melrose Park Police Department

Moline Police Department

Montgomery Police Department

Morton grove Police Department

Naperville Police Department

Park Forest Police Department

Peru Police Department

Rolling Meadows Police Department

Posen Police Department

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Rockton Police Department

Romeoville Police Department

Schaumburg Police Department

South Beloit Police Department

South Pekin Police Department

Spring Valley Police Department

St. Charles Police Department

West Chicago Police Department

Woodridge Police Department

Zion Police Department

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.