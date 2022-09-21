Niabi Zoo to host ‘Pints for Preservation’ fundraiser Friday night

Niabi Zoo to host 'Pints for Preservation 'fundraiser on Friday night
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -Local craft beer, wine and a rare nighttime opening of the zoo are all back for Niabi Zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Pints for Preservation will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. to help bring the endangered African Painted Dogs to the facility.

Lee Jackson, Niabi Zoo Director, discusses both the adult fun and the importance surrounding Pints for Preservation.

Attendees get a souvenir tasting cup to sip new beers at more than a dozen drink stations, enjoy food from a variety of food trucks and listen to music all while exploring Niabi at night. The event is for those 21 and older only. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 22 HERE.

All proceeds help bring in a new animal – the endangered African Painted dog. Fundraising will cover transportation of the animals, the construction of a new species-appropriate habitat and to fund ongoing conservation and education experiences focused on the species.

Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, IL. For more information, visit https://www.niabizoo.com/zoopints2022/.

