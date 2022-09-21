Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday

With the new logo comes a new course for the 2022 marathon.
With the new logo comes a new course for the 2022 marathon.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Marathon is Sun., Sept. 25 and the City of Bettendorf is reminding people of road closures during the race. The marathon begins in downtown Moline at 7:00 a.m. The runners will cross the I-74 Bridge in the east lane and then exit onto the State Street ramp into Bettendorf.

The following streets in Bettendorf will have temporary closures:

  • 17th Street will be closed from State Street to Mississippi Boulevard
  • Mississippi Boulevard will be closed from Kimberly Road to 18th Street
  • Northbound Kimberly Road will be closed from Mississippi Boulevard to Lincoln Road
  • Eastbound Lincoln Road will be closed from Kimberly Road to 23rd Street
  • Southbound 23rd Street will be closed from Lincoln Road to Central Avenue
  • Eastbound Central Avenue will be closed from 18th Street to 23rd Street
  • Southbound 18th Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Mississippi Boulevard

Vehicular traffic will be allowed to continue on some of the race route with restricted lane usage.

The Quad Cities Marathon should be off city streets by approximately 11:00 a.m.

For a map of this year’s route click here.

