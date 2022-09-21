Quad Cities’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s to step off Oct. 8

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research and is held in over 600 communities nationwide.

This year’s Quad Cities’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. with the hub location at Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

The event for Clinton, Iowa, is set for this Saturday, Sept. 24 at NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive, Clinton from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the link for details and registration is here.

Michele Green, Greater Iowa Alzheimer’s Association, encourages viewers to join the cause. While there is no fee to register for Walk to End Alzheimer’s, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the non-profit to provide 24/7 care and support research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps:

1. Register for the Quad Cities Walk here as a Team Captain, team member or individual. Link here: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/IA-Iowa?fr_id=15527&pg=entry

2. Start fundraising and spread the word. Coaching tips are provided.

3. Show up and join in on Walk day: Oct. 8 at Vibrant Arena from 8 to 11 a.m. for an inspiring community event that celebrates our commitment to ending the disease.

For those that do not want to walk, donations are greatly appreciated here.

