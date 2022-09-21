A strong cold front moves through the area today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms are moving through the area ahead of a strong cold front. These storms are somewhat collapsing at times allowing for brief gusty winds and quick rise in temperatures known as heat bursts. These aren’t very common in our area. As of this writing, a few areas went from the 70s to the upper 80s in a matter of minutes! The morning round of rain will be out of here by daybreak, but minor chances for rain will develop as gusty NW winds arrive. This will send temps from the 70s back to the 60s this evening. If you get caught in a shower temps may not get above 70º this afternoon. Cold air settles in for the rest of the week. We will be in the 60s on Thursday despite having a lot of sunshine. Widespread 40s are on tap Friday morning and with mostly cloudy skies that afternoon, we will be hard pressed to break 60º in some areas. Bottom line, Fall is arriving right on schedule.

TODAY: Showers, breezy and cooler. High: 79º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 52º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 65º

