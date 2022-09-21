Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

