This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings.

Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow.

September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities.

A storms system moved out of Alberta, Canada south toward the Midwest, bringing with it moderate to heavy snow.

Moline picked up a tenth of an inch of snow, making it officially the earliest measurable snow on record (measurable snow is considered any snow that adds up to a tenth of an inch or greater).

Burlington received 1.2″.

The highest total in the TV6 viewing area was Galesburg, picking up 2.0″

Kewanee and Macomb measured just over an inch, and there were trace amounts from Aledo and Muscatine, to Mount Carroll and Maquoketa.

The heaviest snowfall during the event fell between Monmouth and Kankakee where 2-3″ were recorded.

