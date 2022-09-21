WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
School bus and police lights graphic.
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said.
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar

Latest News

Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
The rising cost of living is having a big impact on educators.
Across the country, teachers and school staff struggle with inflation
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Georgia Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Georgia Family