Autumnal equinox marks the start of fall

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Fall officially began at 8:04 p.m. Thursday with the Autumnal Equinox.

What exactly is the equinox?

First we have to break down the word, which has Latin roots.

“Equi” means equal, and “nox” means night, so the literal term is equal night.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs at the exact moment the sun’s rays are shining over the Equator.

In the northern hemisphere, the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer during summer (Summer Solstice), and the Tropic of Capricorn during winter (Winter Solstice).

With equinoxes and solstices comes the change in daylight. As of September 22, the Quad Cities are losing an average of 2 minutes and 45 minutes each day.

See the image below to find out how the daylight changes through the Winter Solstice (after December 21, more daylight is seen).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.