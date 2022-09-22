Autumnal equinox marks the start of fall

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Fall officially began at 8:04 p.m. Thursday with the Autumnal Equinox.

What exactly is the equinox?

First we have to break down the word, which has Latin roots.

“Equi” means equal, and “nox” means night, so the literal term is equal night.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs at the exact moment the sun’s rays are shining over the Equator.

In the northern hemisphere, the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer during summer (Summer Solstice), and the Tropic of Capricorn during winter (Winter Solstice).

With equinoxes and solstices comes the change in daylight. As of September 22, the Quad Cities are losing an average of 2 minutes and 45 minutes each day.

See the image below to find out how the daylight changes through the Winter Solstice (after December 21, more daylight is seen).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Police: Illinois woman shoved nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan

Latest News

Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying suspects burglarized 3 vape shops
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
ESA
Treatment option to prevent vision loss and corneal damage from keratoconus