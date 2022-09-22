City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community.

“We originally purchased BridgePointe with a vision to use it as a center of service to our community,” said Heritage Church Operations Pastor Paul Anderson. “We fully support the City of Moline’s community-minded vision for downtown and believe that the best way that we can serve our community is to release this property to them for the fulfillment of that vision,” he said.

Heritage says it will continue to serve the community through its Esperanza Center location in the Floreciente Neighborhood of Moline, as well as at its church campuses in Rock Island and Bettendorf.

Located at 1 Montgomery Drive, it includes seven acres of riverfront property at the center of a future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 bridge.

The City will purchase the property for $3.1 million. More details are expected to be announced at a news conference on Fri., Sept. 23.

