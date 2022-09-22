CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying suspects burglarized 3 vape shops

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape shops.

According to police, the break-ins were at Aqueous Vapor, 1323 West Locust St; Jesse Mart, 3723 North Division St; and Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape, 422 East Locust.

Police said the suspects caused damage to the businesses and stole merchandise.

If you recognize any of the people, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

