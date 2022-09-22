CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying suspects burglarized 3 vape shops

Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape...
Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape shops.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape shops.

According to police, the break-ins were at Aqueous Vapor, 1323 West Locust St; Jesse Mart, 3723 North Division St; and Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape, 422 East Locust.

Police said the suspects caused damage to the businesses and stole merchandise.

If you recognize any of the people, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Police: Illinois woman shoved nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan

Latest News

Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
First Day of Fall
Autumnal equinox marks the start of fall
ESA
Treatment option to prevent vision loss and corneal damage from keratoconus