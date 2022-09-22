CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

