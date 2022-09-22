CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.