Davenport crash shuts down portion of Eastern Avenue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport have shut down a portion of Eastern Avenue after a major crash.

According to TV6 crew on-scene, the scene of the crash is at Eastern Avenue and High Street, where crash debris is scattered throughout.

Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Police are redirecting traffic away from the scene, which has blocked off Eastern Avenue from Lombard Street. Police have also surrounded the scene with caution tape.

This is a developing situation. We are working to find out more information and will keep you updated on-air and online as we know more.

