Davenport man charged with assaulting woman, taking her cell phone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he punched and bit a woman, took her cell phone, and would not let her out of a vehicle.

Marvie Oshay Perkins, 19, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Wednesday on charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; false imprisonment, also a serious misdemeanor; and violation of a no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor.

He remained in the jail Thursday on a $11,000 cash or surety bond. Perkins has a preliminary hearing Sept. 30.

Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Western Avenue for a robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Perkins struck a woman in the rib and face and stole her cell phone. He also bit the woman on the leg and the arm, according to the affidavit.

Perkins also kept her against her will inside a vehicle and, when she tried to get out, he drove off, according to the affidavit. She told officers she told Perkins several times to take her home, but he refused and would not allow her to leave, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he also violated a no-contact order that went into effect Sept. 11.

