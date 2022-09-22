Fall air arrives right on schedule

Fall Officially Arrives at 8:04 PM CDT on Thursday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy these last several hours of summer. Fall officially begins at 8:04 p.m. and the weather will certainly feel like fall today. We will have a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the 60s with a north wind 10-20 mph. Tonight it will be mostly clear with lows dropping into the 40s, so it will be a cool one.

Friday starts out dry with increasing clouds. Scattered light rain showers will move in during the afternoon hours, and continue into the evening. Rainfall amounts likely stay near or below a tenth of an inch.

The weekend will be a little warmer with temperatures in the 70s, then we’re back to the 60s for the first half of work week.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 67º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 46º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with light rain. High: 61º

