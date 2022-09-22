Fall like air arrives right on schedule

Fall Officially Arrives at 8:04 PM CDT on Thursday
Showers exit, followed by clearing skies and a dramatic temperature drop.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Fall has arrived right on schedule, well technically it doesn’t start until 8:04PM, but it will feel like it today.  Look for gusty north winds all day with high clouds limiting highs to the 60s area wide.  Friday, the first full day of fall, will bring cloudy skies and areas of drizzle leading to highs only in the 50s and 60s.  The warmest day in the next week will be Saturday with sunny skies. We will reach the mid 70s.  Looking ahead to next week the weather pattern looks quiet, but temps will average below normal in the 60s through next Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny and cool.  High: 67º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 45º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with light rain. High: 62º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
Naked man enters Davenport woman's home
Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler Temperatures Ahead For The Rest Of The Week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler Temperatures Ahead For The Rest Of The Week
Tumbling temps by this afternoon
Tumbling temps by this afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm and humid Tuesday evening; cooler by the end of the week