Fall like air arrives right on schedule

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Fall has arrived right on schedule, well technically it doesn’t start until 8:04PM, but it will feel like it today. Look for gusty north winds all day with high clouds limiting highs to the 60s area wide. Friday, the first full day of fall, will bring cloudy skies and areas of drizzle leading to highs only in the 50s and 60s. The warmest day in the next week will be Saturday with sunny skies. We will reach the mid 70s. Looking ahead to next week the weather pattern looks quiet, but temps will average below normal in the 60s through next Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High: 67º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with light rain. High: 62º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.