Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect

FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights in Indianapolis on July 25, 2022.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution.

Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one week ago. The injunction was sought by abortion clinic operators who argued in a lawsuit that the state constitution protects access to the medical procedure.

The ban was approved by the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Aug. 5 and signed by GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. That made Indiana the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

The judge wrote “there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution” and that the clinics will prevail in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
Naked man enters Davenport woman's home
Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating

Latest News

Marvie Oshay Perkins, 19, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony...
Davenport man charged with assaulting woman, taking her cell phone
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
Army adds polices to handle sexual harassment
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Isaiah Chad Corder, 18, of Rock Island, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old in Davenport