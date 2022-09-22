Kewanee man charged with making threats toward former employer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats toward his former employer.

The Kewanee Police Department responded Wednesday to Great Dane on Kentville Road for a report of a former employee making threats toward the business and its employees.

Officers subsequently arrested Richard McDonald, 57, of Kewanee, on preliminary charges of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. He also was arrested on a sex offender registry violation, police said.

The charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

McDonald was taken to the Henry County Jail where he will await formal charges from the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to police.

A Kewanee man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats toward his former employer.
