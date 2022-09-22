Man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old in Davenport

Isaiah Chad Corder, 18, of Rock Island, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Isaiah Chad Corder, 18, of Rock Island, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old multiple times in Davenport.

Isaiah Chad Corder, 18, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Thursday.

In July, the Davenport police department launched a sexual abuse investigation involving Corder, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he sexually abused at 13-year-old multiple times between May and July.

He also recorded the abuse and sent videos to the child through Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
Naked man enters Davenport woman's home
Caught on camera: Naked man enters Davenport woman’s home, police investigating

Latest News

Fall starts off cool
Fall starts off cool
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
How to apply for student loan forgiveness
Need to know: how to apply for student loan forgiveness