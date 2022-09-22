More than 50 cyclist ride through Illinois cities to honor fallen soldiers

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Thursday, bikers with the Gold Star 500 Mission made a stop in Galesburg to get some rest in between their 500 mile trip to honor fallen Illinois soldiers.

For the first time this year, bikers from Poland joined in on the Gold Star 500, commemorating Polish and Illinois soldiers fighting alongside each other in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Bikers started their journey Sep. 20 in Springfield, their route continues through Quincy, Macomb, Galesburg, Rock Falls, Rockford, Woodstock, Fort Sheridan, and ending at the Great Lakes Naval Station.

The journey is more than 500 miles, lasting bikers 5 days.

Thursday morning the bikers stopped in Rock Island for a rest, being welcomed by service members at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Organizers say bikers will reach their destination Sep. 24, the money raised from registration will go toward a scholarship for those in need.

