Need to know: how to apply for student loan forgiveness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to studentaid.gov, current students and former students with student loan debt should start preparing now for the application to the new student loan forgiveness program introduced last month.

It’s recommended that those looking to apply to the program follow these three steps:

STEP 1: Check to see if you’re eligible. Someone is eligible for student debt relief if your annual federal income was below $125,00 for an individual or if you filed your taxes separately from your spouse and $250,000 if you’re married and filed together.

STEP 2: Log in or create an account with studentaid.gov and make sure your contact information is up to date. Make sure your loan servicer has the most current contact information too so they can reach you.

STEP 3: Keep your eyes peeled in your email or text messages for when the application opens. That is expected to happen in early October.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Congress passed a bill that would allow divorced couples to separate their consolidated federal student loan debt which could potentially make them eligible for this program. This bill was approved by the Senate in June and will now head to President Biden’s desk for his signature. He is expected to sign it into action

