New Figge Art Museum exhibit focuses on artwork created by cancer survivors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On the second floor of the Figge Art Museum is “Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope,” an entire exhibit made up of artwork created by cancer survivors.

“I hope that they feel inspired to create and that if they are experiencing any kind of stress they might look to art to heal their hearts and just soothe their souls,” said Jordan Kirkbride, executive director of Living Proof Exhibit.

From paintings to jewelry, more than 40 pieces of art from 20 different artists are included. One of those artists is Terri Reinartz, a breast cancer survivor.

“[Art] became more important to me just because a lot of the other things I was doing, I couldn’t do,” Reinartz said. “I just didn’t feel well. When I got into the zone with my photography, I wasn’t in the cancer zone, I was in the healing zone.”

Reinartz said art reflects different stages of a person’s cancer journey.

“I think it is surprising when you come and look at the variety of the artwork that people have been inspired to do because of their cancer treatment. It’s very hopeful, it’s very happy,” Reinartz said. “It’s a celebration for not only the artists but also the families when they come here and see this exhibit. Even though you went through cancer, cancer gave you something as well. It gave you that chance, that time to really come out of yourself with whatever art is in your heart.”

The “Living Proof Exhibit” is at the Figge through Jan. 1, 2023.

