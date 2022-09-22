Quad City Pizza Company closing Bettendorf location

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1.

Business owners made the announcement earlier this week in a Facebook post.

“It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses,” according to the post.

“We want to sincerely say THANK YOU to all of you who have supported us the last 5 years at our Bettendorf location.”

The Moline location at 2724 Avenue of the Cities will continue to operate as normal, according to the post.

