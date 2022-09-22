Quad City Pizza Company closing Bettendorf location

The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1.
The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1.(PIXABAY)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1.

Business owners made the announcement earlier this week in a Facebook post.

“It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses,” according to the post.

“We want to sincerely say THANK YOU to all of you who have supported us the last 5 years at our Bettendorf location.”

The Moline location at 2724 Avenue of the Cities will continue to operate as normal, according to the post.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

