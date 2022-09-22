Red Cross helps 17 impacted by house fires last week alone
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Our local Red Cross is helping 17 people who have been impacted by house fires just last week alone.
Brian Williamsen, American Red Cross QC & Western Illinois, joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
To become a Red Cross volunteer:
Address: 1100 River Dr., Moline
Phone: (309) 743-2166
Website: https://www.redcross.org/local/illinois/volunteer.html
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.