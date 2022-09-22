Vibrant Arena, Mercado on 5th to host Día de los Muertos Food Truck Party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Vibrant Arena at The MARK and Mercado on 5th is set to host the Día de los Muertos Food Truck Party in October.

The event will be held in the Vibrant Center parking lot following the Día de los Muertos Parade in Moline on Oct. 22, the event center said in a media release. The parade is sponsored by R3 Roofing and Exteriors, starting at 3 p.m.

“We have been working with Mercado on 5th for the past eight months to create this event followed by a concert in the arena featuring Luis Coronel at 7 p.m.,” said Vibrant Arena Executive Director, Scott Mullen. “It will be a day of food, fun and music celebrating our community’s Hispanic culture.”

Admission is free to the public, the release said. The event will include local food trucks, retail vendors, a beer garden and music from Chicago’s Tamborazo Chanillos.

“It is extremely exciting to be in partnership with Vibrant Arena and that together, we will be able to enhance our Día de los Muertos celebrations,”said Mercado on Fifth Executive Director, Anamaria Rocha. “We worked very hard to create this unique experience our vendors as well as the Latino community.”

Accordiong to the release, the following food trucks will be at the event; Cocina Verde, Raulito Tacos, Tacos al Vapor, Restaurante el Mariachi, Rob’s Smokin J’s, Tamales for Hope, Mi Chelita and Miguel’s Street Tacos. Retail vendors participating will be: Adolfo’s Imports, Yaya’s Boutique, Rosarios, Michelle’s Mobile Fashion Boutique and La Luz.

