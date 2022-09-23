1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County.

Clinton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 7:04 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 190th Street and 280th Avenue, deputies said in a media release.

Deputies found an overturned vehicle in the creek bed in the 1800 block of 280th Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle left the roadway and went into the adjacent ditch before overturning into the creek bed, deputies said.

The driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Iowa State Patrol.

