3rd annual Bacon & Brew Fest in Clinton is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the 3rd annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Park Bandshell, 251 Ballpark Drive, Clinton.

Lesley Webster, Director of Placemaking & Tourism with Grow Clinton, invites all. More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page here.

Tickets are $20 which gains access to the party with free beer samples, $2 bacon-inspired bites from multiple food trucks, and live music.

