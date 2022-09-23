Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man is dead after police say he was hit while riding his bike on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to Waller Road/Illinois Route 78, north of Spring Valley Road for a report of a crash with a bicyclist, according to a media release.

According to deputies, 77-year-old John W. Forrest was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78 when a southbound KIA sedan driven by 35-year-old Cycle J. Roos of Long Grove, Iowa hit Forrest.

Forrest was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, police said. He later died of his injuries from the crash.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

