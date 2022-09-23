Brantley Francis Foundation helping raise awareness for pediatric cancer

By Kyle Kiel
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Brantley Francis Foundation was founded in spring 2019 by Matt and Jeanna Francis of Geneseo, after their son, Brantley, died in 2017 at 3-years-old after a battle with cancer.

The Brantley Francis Foundation fills BFF bags with toys for children battling cancer, and gift cards for their families. The foundation also holds several fundraisers throughout the year that goes toward BFF bags and pediatric cancer research.

If you would like to donate, click here to view their website.

